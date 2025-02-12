Maersk North America Market Update

Ocean & Key Ports Update

Red Sea situation and Israel-Hamas ceasefire

On January 15, Israel and Hamas announced a multi-phase ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. The ceasefire agreement brings much-needed humanitarian relief and hope for peace to be restored, and the announcement from the Houthi organization on their plans to cease attacks in the area with ongoing peace talks is a welcome step in the right direction toward stability and eventual normality for the global shipping industry.

However, the situation remains complex and unpredictable. Tensions persist, and the security risk for commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait remains high. To prioritize the safety of our crew, vessels, and your cargo, we will continue to sail around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope until safe passage through the area is ensured for the longer term.

We encourage you to plan your supply chains around the Cape of Good Hope network. As of December 2024, the Network of the Future is open for bookings.

ILA-USMX Negotiations

On January 8th The ILA and USMX reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year ILA-USMX Master Contract, subject to ratification, thereby ending the threat of a U.S. Gulf and East Coast strike.

The two sides agreed to continue to operate under the current contract until the union can meet with its full Wage Scale Committee and schedule a ratification vote, and USMX members can ratify the terms of the final contract.

We fully expect the new agreement to be ratified in the coming weeks and currently do not see any risks to ratification.

This agreement ensures continued operations at major ports, safeguarding the stability of supply chains that handle nearly half of U.S. imports. All services should be performed as per the latest available schedules and no additional contingencies are planned at this time.

Transatlantic Highlights

The phase-in period for our new Network of the Future begins in February. The TA1 (North Europe to Norfolk and Houston), TA2 (North Europe to the Southeast Coast), and TA3 (North Europe to the Northeast Coast) will begin their rotations in Week 7.

We will launch the TA10 service in the first week of March, which provides a direct connection from Turkey and the East Mediterranean to the U.S. East Coast. The TA11 (formerly TA6) and TA12 (formerly TA5) will set sail in Week 8.

The launch of our new network enhances our TATL network, enabling us to better meet your needs compared to our previous network setup, including in India, the Middle East, East Africa and North America. Upcoming upgrades to our MECL service next month will further enhance our capacity and product offerings.

For South Africa to North America, we are encountering operational challenges at South African ports, which have resulted in forced omissions on our AMEX service. Despite these issues, we are keen to explore new opportunities.

We face capacity constraints in the West Africa to North America trade and we are working to ensure that our service is provided as usual.

Schedule reliability

In December 2024, global schedule reliability declined by 0.9 percent to 53.8%. According to Sea-Intelligence’s latest performance report, Maersk was the most reliable carrier among the top 13, achieving a schedule reliability of 60.4%.

With the newly launched Network of the Future, our ambition is to deliver a flexible and interconnected ocean network with industry-leading reliability. We have set the ambitious target of delivering schedule reliability of above 90% (Sea-Intel) once the network is fully phased in.

Tariffs Update

Over the last period of time, there has been a significant uptake in changes to tariffs and legislation on a global plane. As your logistics partner, we endeavor to keep you informed of changes and how they may impact on your supply chain.

On February 1, 2025, the United States government announced the implementation of tariffs on all Canada-origin, Mexico-origin and China-origin goods entering the United States. These tariffs are being applied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The 10% tariff on all China-origin goods entering the U.S. took effect on February 4. Canada and Mexico imports tariff will be delayed one month. Currently, there is no expiry or revisitation date on the tariffs and no opportunity for tariff exemption. A fact sheet from the U.S. government can be found here.

We recognize that these changes may create uncertainty in supply chains, and we’re dedicated to assisting you in managing these challenges. We offer Impact Analysis to assess how these potential tariffs could affect your business, as well as Trade Advisory Services under our Customs House Brokerage product that provide strategic sourcing and contingency planning advice.

We’d like to provide clarity on frequently asked questions about the new import tariffs and outline the solutions available to you.

Customs Update

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is set to enhance its data collection requirements for low-cost goods entering the country, as outlined in proposed rule changes published in early January. These changes target high-risk imports by utilizing the de minimis exemption, allowing shipments valued under $800 to bypass import duties and taxes. The increased use of this exemption in recent years has raised concerns regarding the entry of illegal drugs, counterfeit goods, and other illicit products into the US.

The new “enhanced entry process” will replace the current Entry Type 86 Test, combining elements from two pilot programs designed to improve import transparency. This process will require specific data for de minimis-eligible goods subject to other federal agency requirements, including a clearance tracing identification number, country of shipment, tariff classification numbers, and verification of shipment contents. Importers will still be able to use the existing approach, now termed the “basic entry process,” for low-cost merchandise not regulated by other agencies, although additional information about the purchaser and recipient will be needed.

This announcement marks the first of two proposals to address de minimis abuse as part of the US previous administration’s broader trade reform efforts. A further proposal on de minimis enforcement is expected soon. CBP emphasized the need for continued vigilance from the private sector and called for statutory updates to facilitate comprehensive reform and modernization of trade practices.

Every importer and exporter needs customs clearance. Maersk can help expedite this process at both the origin and destination. For 2025, here are five customs trends we expect to see.

E-Commerce and Air Freight Update

Air freight demand rose 10% year over year in November, fueled by the continued boom in e-commerce, while capacity increased by a marginal 2%., as reported by Xeneta.

The U.S. e-commerce logistics market is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach $141.07 billion by 2025 and $216.06 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%, as reported by Mordor Intelligence.

This expansion stems from increasing online purchases, advancements in logistics technology, and shifting consumer expectations. However, potential regulatory changes could impede this growth. The U.S. is tightening customs and border checks on shipments, alongside proposed de minimis legislation aimed at curbing the influx of duty-free e-commerce goods from China.

Weather events will also play a significant role in shaping the air cargo supply chain. According to the Xeneta 2025 Air Outlook, the frequency of severe weather events, such as typhoons and hurricanes, is expected to disrupt operations, leading to delays and increased air freight costs. Additionally, rising environmental regulations, like the EU’s ReFuelEU initiative requiring sustainable aviation fuel blends starting in 2025, may burden shippers who have been hesitant to switch from air to ocean freight amidst ongoing disruptions. Adapting to these challenges will be essential for maintaining efficiency in your logistics strategy.

Topics, Trends and Insights

