Maersk Oil Trading takes delivery of Singapore’s first ULSFO stem by MFM

Maersk Oil Trading Singapore on Wednesday will take delivery of Singapore’s first ultra low sulfur fuel parcel by a mass flow meter, the company’s head of trading Peter Beekhuis told S&P Global Platts.

The use of MFMs for ULSFO deliveries is a further development of transparency and efficiency in the Singapore bunker market, he said. MFMs measure the flow rate in the pipe, gauging the quantity as well as the mass and density of the fuel.

Bunker supplier SK Energy International will deliver the 1,500 mt ULSFO stem on the MT Wisdom to the 102,861 dwt container ship Maersk Sheerness on Wednesday.

The MT Wisdom, a 3,610 dwt bunker tanker, under long term charter by SK Energy International, received its MFM certification from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore on August 6, making it Singapore’s first and only ULSFO barge with a MFM, SK Energy’s bunker manager Yoon Kiyoung said Wednesday.

“Previous ULSFO deliveries followed the [Singapore Standard] 600. However, manual gauging takes longer and is less accurate than the MPA-certified mass flow meter system,” Beekhuis said.

SK Energy’s Yoon said it would “proactively reach out to other existing ULSFO customers to use MFM delivery as opposed to SS600.”

The use of MFMs for high sulfur fuel oil deliveries have been compulsory since January 1 last year, and will become mandatory for distillate deliveries from July 1 next year, but are not so for deliveries OF ULSFO as yet.

Trade sources, however, said the use of MFMs will be extended to ULSFO deliveries eventually.

MPA data, which includes 0.1% sulfur fuel oil sales under its 1% sulfur LSFO 180 CST category, showed that sales of the ultra low sulfur fuel oil are markedly higher this year, hitting a record high of 27,200 mt last month.

Sales of ULSFO from January to July have already totaled 115,300 mt, compared to 40,100 mt for the whole of 2017, the data showed.

Trade sources said that even though there is a 180 CST LSFO category, MPA data mostly reflects ULSFO sales under that category, as hardly any supplier has been selling 1% sulfur 180 CST LSFO in Singapore recently. This was not confirmed by MPA.

Source: Platts