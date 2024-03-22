Maersk opens new warehouse facility in Tijuana, Mexico for cross-border capabilities

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has launched a new 30,000 square metre facility for its customers in the Tijuana area, targeting cross-border trade.

Recognizing the immense potential of Tijuana as a key player in trade between US and Mexico, Maersk has chosen to establish a new site in the city. Located in Prisma XII, Pacifico Industrial Park in Tijuana, Baja California, the site targets customers in the technology, automotive, retail, and lifestyle sectors who are looking for cross-border capabilities.

The new facility enjoys a strategic geographical advantage, positioned near major commercial ports, such as Los Angeles/Long Beach, California and Ensenada, Mexico. It lies just 15 km from the Otay Commercial Port, nestled between Otay Mesa (San Diego, United States) and Otay Centenario (Tijuana, Mexico). Additionally, it is 20 km away from the San Ysidro Commercial Port, which spans the border between San Ysidro, California, and Tijuana.

The site is part of the Manufacturing, Maquiladora, and Export Services Industry (IMMEX)* services program for the Tijuana market. It offers services such as sorting, storage, cross-docking, inventory management, and a range of value-added services including labelling, packaging, re-packaging, and order fulfilment. Alternatively, it could operate fulfilment or e-fulfilment operations into the United States, leveraging the Section 321 Shipment Type** for e-commerce shipments.

The new site is certified LEED Gold, including rooftop solar panels, 100% electric material-handling equipment, LED lighting, heat island reduction, indoor and outdoor water use reduction, and waste management system.

“With a focus on IMMEX program services, inventory control, and seamless cross-border integration, we’re positioned to capitalize on the manufacturing landscape in Mexico and our commitment to delivering unparalleled service to our customers. By strategically leveraging our new warehouse in Tijuana, tailored to the complexities of cross-border trade, we’re better positioned to provide our customers in the region truly integrated logistics solutions.”

Patricia Perez Salazar

Managing Director for Maersk in Mexico

Tijuana – A strategic location

In recent years, the manufacturing industry in Tijuana has grown remarkably, driven by the increasing trend of nearshoring between Mexico and the United States. According to the International Trade Administration, Mexico is the United States’ third largest trading partner, and a significant portion of the trade is generated in the largest metropolitan area between San Diego and Tijuana.

This trend has attracted companies from across the globe seeking to capitalize on Tijuana’s strategic location and robust infrastructure. Situated near Ensenada’s Port and with access to various transportation modes including rail, truck, and air, Tijuana has emerged as a pivotal hub for international trade, particularly with its proximity to the United States. The city’s status as a strategic area is further underscored by the fact that a significant portion of its commercial activity originates from the United States, a trend that continues to escalate annually.

This strategic move allows Maersk to expand its service offerings and provide customers with an extended product portfolio, encompassing ocean services, warehousing and distribution, landside transportation, tailored to the complexities of cross-border trade. By leveraging Tijuana’s advantageous location and thriving manufacturing environment, Maersk aims to further enhance its capabilities and meet the evolving needs of its customers in the dynamic landscape.

Maersk’s footprint spans over 150,000 square meters across Mexico, with warehouses located in Mexico City, Tijuana, and Cuautitlan, and depots located near the ports in Lazaro Cardenas and Manzanillo. Looking ahead, Maersk has ambitious plans for expansion, with additional capabilities in Guadalajara and Monterrey, and expanding its landside capabilities, aimed at providing customers with solutions to facilitate Mexico-US cross-border trade.

* The IMMEX Program, which stands for “Programa de la IndustriaManufacturera, Maquiladora y de Servicios de Exportación” in Spanish, is a program in Mexico that allows companies to temporarily import goods into the country for manufacturing, processing, or repair, with the intention of subsequent exportation or provision of export services. This program provides certain tax benefits and facilitations to encourage foreign investment and promote export-oriented activities in Mexico. It enables companies to operate within the country’s borders while benefiting from exemptions on import duties, value-added tax (VAT), and possibly countervailing duties.

** Under the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Section 321 Shipment Type is a low-value shipment to the United States that includes items worth less than $800.

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk