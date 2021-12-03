Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Maersk-owner to acquire Unilabs from Apax Partners

Maersk-owner to acquire Unilabs from Apax Partners

in International Shipping News 03/12/2021

Family-owned A.P. Moller Holding, owner of Danish shipping giant Maersk, said on Friday it had agreed to buy Unilabs, a provider of medical diagnostic services, including COVID-19 tests, from UK-based private equity investor Apax Partners.

Swiss-based Unilabs, which has a network of clinical labs, blood collection centres and imaging centres across Europe and employs 12,600 people, had revenue of 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) in the financial year ending September.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software