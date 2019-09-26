Maersk Product Tankers to purchase seven second-hand Handy vessels

Maersk Product Tankers has entered an agreement to purchase seven second-hand Handy vessels. Built in Korea in 2009 and 2010, the vessels are of shallow drafted design with a good cargo intake and an increased chemical/IMO capability.

“In line with our strategic goal of developing a dynamic fleet and our belief in the tanker market, this acquisition will enhance our position in the market,” says Soren C. Meyer, Chief Asset Officer at Maersk Tankers.

From a commercial viewpoint, the addition of the vessels will help Maersk Tankers’ Handy pool sustain its strong commercial position and drive market outperformance. “We believe that the acquisition will enable the pool to maintain and expand our current good customer relationships thus enabling increased access to cargos. The specific design and age profile of the vessels fits very well into our Digital Active Position Taking (APT) efforts, as they can be deployed in any market, any grade and to any customer,” says Hans Ulrik Norgaard, Head of Chartering, Intermediate & Handy at Maersk Tankers.

The company has taken delivery of the first vessel today, the 2009-built 37,961 DWT chemical tanker Bunga Akasia, which was renamed Hans Maersk. The remaining vessels are expected to deliver over the coming months.

Source: Maersk Tankers