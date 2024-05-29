Maersk recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the Gartner Magic Quadrant

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Logistics (3PL) report.

It’s the third consecutive year that Maersk has been named a Leader. According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

“As a trusted supply chain partner, we are working hard to offer our customers quality, sustainable, and innovative transportation products and logistics solutions that connect, protect, and simplify their supply chains,” said Narin Phol, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer – Logistics & Services. “In this world of frequent disruption and complexity, we believe the outcome of the 2024 Magic Quadrant shows how we are constantly evolving our offering to every logistical need. We remain committed to supporting our customers all the way.”

The Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, as explained by Gartner, “evaluates global third-party logistics providers. Supply chain leaders responsible for logistics can use this research to assess these 3PLs when considering outsourcing elements of their logistics operations.”

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk