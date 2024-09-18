Maersk says congestion at Mediterranean, Asian ports causes big delays

Recent News

  

Maersk is experiencing substantial delays in vessel schedules between East Asia and the Mediterranean due to significant port terminal congestion, the Danish container shipping group said on Wednesday.

“These congestions have resulted in extended waiting times at various ports, impacting our ability to maintain regular schedules,” it said in an advisory to customers on its website.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

