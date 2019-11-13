Maersk Spot – bringing shipping into the 21st century

The shipping industry is stuck in the past and the challenges are many and well-known; last-minute changes in pricing; lengthy booking processes, and limited predictability makes planning and budgeting for customers a nightmare. Customers in their private lives can easily ‘click-book-pay’ an airline ticket or a hotel but this simplicity is unfortunately not the standard in shipping. Here’s a little test – as a customer:

• Do you struggle with constantly changing information on schedules?

• Do you spend significant time and effort following up with carriers on the status of your cargo?

• Do you feel a strong lack of accountability from shipping providers/carriers?

If you answer yes to any of the above, then Maersk Spot could be a good fit for you.

Maersk Spot is a revolutionary new product that aims to help customers save time and money while also making the container booking process as easy as booking an airline ticket. The booking experience focuses on the essential information customers need and you can access the price, schedule and relevant information even on your mobile phone. Maersk spot also offers a loading guarantee and fixed pricing – benefits that completely change the way customers ship today. One of the critical pain points that customers keep telling us about is the lack of predictability in their supply chain – basically that their cargo can be ‘rolled’ at any stage. With the loading guarantee customers have complete peace of mind that this will not take place.

To ensure this product is sustainable in the long run both for customers and for Maersk, it requires commitments from both parties. Customers commit to shipping their cargo as booked and Maersk commits to a safe and speedy delivery. In a way, this is quite like what we are used to with airline tickets and hotel reservations in our private lives and where we think the shipping industry can also learn from.

With Maersk Spot, we believe the future of shipping is digital, easy and transparent for all parties involved. So, will you join us to shape the future of shipping?

Source: Maersk