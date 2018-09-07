Maersk Tankers appoints Morten Mosegaard Christensen as new CFO

Christensen joins Maersk Tankers from Danske Bank where he serves as interim CFO and Chief of Staff. Previously, he has held leadership positions at Danske Bank, including Head of Group Finance and Head of Group Financial Management. He has long experience in finance in areas such as performance management, tax, cost control, accounting, business intelligence and capital management. He has also worked in strategy and business development at a senior management level. Christensen holds a PhD in Finance from the University of Southern Denmark.

“Maersk Tankers is going through a significant transition with our new ownership structure while we remain focused on delivering superior commercial performance enabled by digitisation. Morten’s leadership profile, with a combination of extensive financial insight and strategic focus, brings key capabilities to Maersk Tankers. His deep knowledge of the financial sector and proven ability to drive results and financial transparency are important as we are entering our next phase of growth,” says Christian M. Ingerslev, CEO of Maersk Tankers.

Christensen will step into the role of CFO on 1 December 2018.

“I look very much forward to joining the team at Maersk Tankers and contributing to the further development of the company. After almost 13 exciting years at Danske Bank, I am delighted to take up this new role and work with the many experienced colleagues at Maersk Tankers,” says Christensen.

Christensen is replacing Henrik Kvist-Jacobsen who leaves Maersk Tankers after ten years.

“As a valued member of the leadership team, Henrik has played a pivotal role in ensuring the transition into the A.P. Moller Holding ownership and established a strong finance set-up in Maersk Tankers. I would like to thank Henrik for his significant contribution and wish him all the best with his future endeavours,” says Ingerslev.

Source: Maersk Tankers