Maersk Tankers prepares operations and partners for upcoming regulations

The next year will prove crucial for the shipping industry, with new decarbonisation regulations from the International Maritime Organization and EU (Fit for 55) expected to come into force in 2023. Maersk Tankers is preparing to help shipowners navigate these potentially choppy waters.

The International Maritime Organization is introducing new regulations for shipping companies to cut greenhouse gas emissions, including two short-term measures from 1 January 2023: the technical Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and the operational Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

The EU is currently debating the inclusion of shipping in the Emission Trading Scheme, which will put a price on emissions.

“We are following the developments on the regulatory front and engage with critical industry bodies to prepare our partners for the upcoming regulations,” says Eva Birgitte Bisgaard, Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Tankers. She explains that this allows the company to provide shipowners with information about the developments and their implications.

As part of creating a smooth transition for shipowners in its pools, the company is also adjusting its operational set-up to secure compliance and is “evaluating and updating the pool system to ensure the regulations are factored in commercially,” according to Bisgaard.

The company utilises emission data to create transparency and fulfil emission reporting requirements and is working closely with its partners to continuously improve the efficiency of their vessels.

Maersk Tankers is also creating a decarbonisation community for partners. This includes hosting discussion fora with subject matter experts – most recently with Danish Shipping and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

