Maersk Tankers to wind down customer agreements in Iran

in International Shipping News 17/05/2018

Danish oil product tanker operator Maersk Tankers said it would wind down its customer agreements in Iran by November following new U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

“We will perform customer agreements entered into before May 8 and ensure that they are wound down by November 4, as required by the re-imposed U.S. sanctions,” the company said in an emailed statement.

“We are closely monitoring developments and assessing the potential impact on our activities while staying in dialogue with our customers to inform them in case of changes,” Maersk Tankers said.

Maersk Tankers operates 161 product tanker vessels worldwide.

Danish oil product tanker operator Torm announced on Tuesday it would stop taking new orders in Iran.

Maersk Tankers was a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk until October last year, when the shipping group sold it off to family-owned A.P. Moller Holding A/S.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson; Editing by MarkPotter)

