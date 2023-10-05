Maersk Tankers ventures into LR1 segment

Maersk Tankers has launched its first ever pool in the Long-Range 1 (LR1) tanker segment, with Sanmar Shipping becoming its first member.

The new LR1 pool offers pool management to owners of tankers ranging from 55,000-80,000 tons DWT and builds on Maersk Tankers’ experience in the commercial management of tankers of all sizes, from 10,000 tons deadweight (DWT) to LR2 vessels. It will offer partners access to earning spikes in the spot market with the benefit of an array of vessel optimisation opportunities.

Following many years of collaboration, most recently in the LR2 segment, Sanmar Shipping has now entrusted Maersk Tankers with the management of a recently bought LR1 tanker. “We have had the honour of working with Sanmar Shipping for many years and are proud that we now get to venture into a new segment together,” says Jesper Bo Hansen, Global Head of Partnerships & Pool Management at Maersk Tankers.

“The demand for LR1 trade remains strong, while the average age of the fleet is continuously increasing. Building on our large customer network and presence, particularly in the East, we believe we can offer a valuable service in this segment, which will give shipowners the opportunity to maximise earnings and optimise vessel performance,” says Hansen. “While initially starting with one partner, we are aiming to forge more partnerships in the segment.”

Maersk Tankers operates across cargo markets with a global customer network and extensive cargo book.

Source: Maersk Tankers