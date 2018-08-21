Recent News

  

Maersk to send container ship through the Arctic

The world’s largest shipping company, Maersk, will soon be the first to send a container ship through the Arctic along Russia’s Northern Sea Route, the High North News of Norway reported Monday.

The Venta Maersk, capable of carrying 3,600 containers, is part of a new generation of 1A feeder container ships Maersk had designed to ply the icy waters of the Baltic Sea. It will be among the largest ice-class ships to operate year-round.

The vessel is slated to leave St. Petersburg, Russia in early September, travel west along the NSR and arrive in Europe around Sept. 20.
Source: The Chronicle Herald

