Maersk To Stop Accepting Certain Canada-Bound Shipments That Require Movement Via Rail Until Cross-Border Rail Services Are Restored

in Freight News 20/08/2024

Maersk: got notified potential rail stoppage can commence from 22nd Aug post expiry of current 13-day “cooling off period” imposed by cirb

Maersk: to halt further acceptance of any Canada destined shipments which require movement via rail until restoration of cross-border rail services

Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Monday it would stop accepting some Canada-bound shipments, which require movement via rail.

Companies are bracing for a potential rail strike at Canada’s two largest railroad operators as soon as Thursday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

