Maersk To Stop Accepting Certain Canada-Bound Shipments That Require Movement Via Rail Until Cross-Border Rail Services Are Restored

Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Monday it would stop accepting some Canada-bound shipments, which require movement via rail.

Companies are bracing for a potential rail strike at Canada’s two largest railroad operators as soon as Thursday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)