Maersk truck and rail operations hit by German floods

06/06/2024

in International Shipping News 06/06/2024

Shipping group Maersk’s truck and rail operations have been hit by heavy flooding in Germany, the Danish company said on Wednesday.

Several people died and thousands were forced to leave their homes in southern Germany late last week as the water cut off some areas, local authorities reported.

“As the situation is expected to continue, it is difficult to predict its full impact,” Maersk said in a statement.

Maersk teams are reviewing already planned shipments and available capacity in the affected areas while working to reschedule cargo movements, it added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Goodman)

