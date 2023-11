Danish shipping company Maersk will from Dec. 1 no longer offer shipments to or from Syria, it said on Tuesday.

Maersk said in a statement its operations in Syria are already limited as a result of international sanctions.

“This has recently become even more challenging logistically, and we have therefore made the decision to close our operations down completely,” it said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)