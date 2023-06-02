Maersk’s Al Maha Service to Call at Three Saudi Ports

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has revealed the inclusion of Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port, and Jubail Commercial Port to the Al Maha shipping service launched by container liner Maersk.

With a start date set for June, the new route will link the Kingdom’s three hubs to six ports across the Middle East including Tangier, Port Said, Salalah, Duqm, Jebel Ali, and Doha aboard seven vessels offering a weekly capacity of 8,500 TEUs.

Adding new cargo connections is key to the Kingdom’s ambition of enhancing its global maritime connectivity besides positioning its trade hubs as an enabler of sustainable economic development and diversification as laid out in the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

Source: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)