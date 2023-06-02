Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Maersk’s Al Maha Service to Call at Three Saudi Ports

Maersk’s Al Maha Service to Call at Three Saudi Ports

in Port News 02/06/2023

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has revealed the inclusion of Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port, and Jubail Commercial Port to the Al Maha shipping service launched by container liner Maersk.

With a start date set for June, the new route will link the Kingdom’s three hubs to six ports across the Middle East including Tangier, Port Said, Salalah, Duqm, Jebel Ali, and Doha aboard seven vessels offering a weekly capacity of 8,500 TEUs.

Adding new cargo connections is key to the Kingdom’s ambition of enhancing its global maritime connectivity besides positioning its trade hubs as an enabler of sustainable economic development and diversification as laid out in the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).
Source: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software