Maiden call in the UK by the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the largest container ship in the world powered by liquefied natural gas

Yesterday, Southampton welcomed the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s largest containership powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), as she makes her first call in the UK at Southampton Port in the presence of Gary Jeffreys CMA CGM UK Chief Executive Officer and Ernst Schulze DP World UK.

Maiden call in Europe on the largest shipping route between Asia and Europe

The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the largest containership in the world with a capacity of 23,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent containers) and powered by LNG, has arrived in Southampton, UK, as her second European port of call. The CMA CGM Group’s flagship, which set a new world record when she left Singapore with a load of 20,723 full containers aboard, crossed the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal to reach the Mediterranean, and successfully continued her journey to Northern Europe.

The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE joined the Group’s fleet on September 22nd in a ceremony held in Shanghai and is currently making her maiden voyage on the Group’s iconic French Asia Line (FAL 1) connecting Asia to Europe. The line provides a weekly service comprising 13 calls over 84 days.

LNG, a ground-breaking choice that aims to preserve air quality and an energy of the future

In November 2017, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, made the ground-breaking decision to fit the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE and her 8 sister ships with an LNG-powered engine, a first in the shipping industry for vessels of their size. This decision demonstrated the CMA CGM Group’s resolve to champion the energy transition in the shipping sector.

LNG is currently the state-of-the-art industry solution for preserving air quality. It delivers a reduction of 99% in sulfur dioxide and fine particle emissions and of 85% in nitrogen oxide emissions, surpassing the requirements of current regulations. LNG also provides an initial response to the challenge of tackling climate change. An LNG-powered vessel also emits up to 20% less CO2 than fuel-powered systems. This technology is one of the initial ways in which the CMA CGM Group plans to meet its target of being carbon-neutral by 2050.

Packed full of innovations and the product of 7 years’ research and development by CMA CGM’s experts

This innovative new class of ships, which measures 400 meters in length with a 61-meter overall beam and a height of 78 meters, is the product of 7 years’ research and development by CMA CGM’s experts. The new class features state-of-the-art technologies, such as path prediction, “smart eye” projection technologies, and augmented reality screens to assist the captain and crew. Built for performance, they come with a straight-shaped hull with an integrated bulb, redesigned propellers and rudder blades, along with the Becker Twisted Fin®, which improves performance by optimizing water flow and significantly reducing energy consumption. Thanks to this new system, the CMA CGM Group’s new vessels will deliver a 4% reduction in CO2 emissions. In parallel, the vessels will use a smart system to manage the ventilation of the refrigerated containers carried in the holds.

Port of Southampton, CMA CGM’s key hub in the UK for the world’s main shipping routes and the Irish Sea

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, celebrated in July 30 years of presence in the United Kingdom and of commitment to the country’s economic and maritime development. CMA CGM opened its first office in the UK in Liverpool in 1990. Its presence has significantly expanded since, and now includes 250+ staff members and 18 maritime services calling at 11 ports through 150+ monthly calls.

Home for the CMA CGM premium FAL 1 service in addition to services from Middle East, India, Pakistan as well as the United-States’East and West coasts, the Port of Southampton is also the CMA CGM Group’s strategic hub in the UK for the transshipments for destination in the Irish Sea including key ports of Liverpool and Greenock.

Gary Jeffrey, CMA CGM UK Chief Executive Officer said: “The CMA CGM JACQUES SAADÉ embodies our commitment to the planet. This vessel has been enhanced with the latest technologies and is the result of 7 years of research and development. While guaranteeing the safety of our crew, it preserves air quality and will be part of our action against global warming. It significantly improves the environmental footprint of carried goods. We have taken a big step forward. We need to go further to build transport that is even more respectful of the environment.”

Ernst Schulze, Chief Executive Officer, DP World in the UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, to welcome the world’s largest green vessel to one of our two terminals in the UK. As the leading enabler of global trade, DP World is committed to making supply chains more sustainable. We continue to review our own assets, infrastructure and performance to ensure we deliver the highest levels of service to customers in the most productive and sustainable way.”

Source: CMA CGM