Maiden ICT Rake to ICD Jajpur from VCT

International Cargo Terminal (ICT) under the aegis of J M Baxi group is deploying its own rakes on the East Coast of India connecting Visakha Container Terminal to the hinterland in order to support the trade and catering to the prevailing demand.

As a first step towards this, ICT has deployed its rakes for Jindal Stainless Limited (ICD Jajpur) from VCT partnering with Maersk Line. JSL – ICD Jajpur is the only rail-linked facility located in the region in the paved custom bonded area of 12.46 acres with a capacity to handle 4500 TEUs at any given point of time. The railway siding has been declared as PFT (Public Freight Terminal) and is open for Public Domain as well.

The rakes will be carrying import containers of steel scrap and other ancillary products from VCT to JSL’s facility at Jajpur – Odisha and exports of steel as finished products in return. This Rake movement will ease the process of EXIM flow and would lead to cost & time saving for the stakeholders involved in the process.

The first rake from VCT was flagged off on the 24th of July with 90×20’ containers to ICD Jajpur. 4 such rakes are planned to be deployed on a dedicated basis in this circuit. This is just the beginning of a new era at VCT wherein many more such new ventures shall be explored and replicated for all potential rail head businesses in the hinterland of Visakhapatnam and beyond.

Message from Maersk Line

Maersk has tied up with JM Baxi to offer an end-to-end logistics solution for Jindal Steel. Under this solution, container freight trains will be deployed to offer access to customers in Odisha and also offer a connected journey from Land to Sea. Maersk and JM Baxi have earlier provided similar solutions to customers in North and West India.

“We are extremely proud to announce our 3rd inland acceptance depot in the state of Odisha after Balasore and Jharsuguda. Trade is a key enabler of growth and as a global integrator of container logistics, our aim is to simplify supply chains for our customers by facilitating end-to-end logistics, reducing the transit time and cost to make it more accessible and sustainable for everyone” said Bhavik Mota, Head Of Product, Maersk South Asia. He added, “We believe that this new acceptance depot will offer efficiency for Jindal Steel while also empowering the local trade ecosystem to become more inclusive, thereby amplifying livelihood across the region.”

Source: International Cargo Terminal (ICT)