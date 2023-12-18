Major agreement with Nestlé for ACT WITH CMA CGM+ low-carbon transport solutions

Commited to achieving Net Zero by 2050, the CMA CGM Group supports its cstomers in decarbonizing their supply chain with the ACT WITH CMA CGM+ range of low-carbon solutions

In a major deal, Nestlé now transports 100% of its CMA CGM volumes with BIOFUEL+, a biofuel produced from organic waste that generates 84% fewer carbon emissions. This collaboration enables Nestlé to avoid 70,000 tons of CO2 per year and considerably reduce its annual greenhouse gas emissions linked to shipping.

Launched in 2020, ACT WITH CMA CGM+ low-carbon range has been designed to support the Group’s customers accelerate their energy transition. The offer enables customers to analyze their environmental footprint, reduce their carbon emissions through cleaner alternative energies, and offset residual emissions through environmental projects.

Reaching net zero requires changing many aspects of how we source, make and distribute our products. The agreements we’ve signed with CMA CGM will help reduce emissions with immediate impact on our carbon footprint and lay the first stone for further partnerships to decarbonize shipping and distribution.

Stephanie Hart

Nestlé’s Global Head of Operations

This agreement with Nestlé is one of the first of its kind, whereby shippers and beneficial cargo owners commit to decarbonizing all shipping emissions.

Christine Cabau-Woehrel

Executive Vice President Group Operations and Assets

Source: CMA CGM