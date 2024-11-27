Major Bangladeshi conglomerate selects Wärtsilä cargo handling system for new LPG Carrier vessel

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply the complete cargo handling system for a new fully pressurised LPG Carrier being built for Meghna Fresh LPG, part of the Bangladeshi Meghna Group of Industries. The group is one of the country’s largest industrial conglomerates, and in addition to being the owner of the new ship, it also owns the shipyard where the vessel is constructed and is the owner of the energy industries that the vessel will serve. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in October 2024.

The Wärtsilä scope for the complete cargo handling system covers three main parts: the engineering scope, the material scope, and the supervision, commissioning and gas trial scope. The materials to be supplied include the machinery on deck, LPG piping, instrumentation, interface materials linking the cargo tanks and hull, as well as the cargo control system. Wärtsilä will also provide on-site assistance at the shipyard during construction of the vessel.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has made four earlier projects with Meghna Group of Industries.

“We are delighted to continue our excellent relationship with Meghna Group. This latest order represents an endorsement of the continuous support, the quality of our product designs, and the functionality of the systems that Wärtsilä delivers. Bangladesh is a rapidly developing country, and we at Wärtsilä are honoured to contribute to this growth with our solutions,” comments Knut-Erik Heggem, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

When delivered, this vessel will operate both on inland rivers as well as on deep-sea oceans. The design is therefore specifically tuned for both applications. The ship is expected to enter service in 2026.

Source: Wärtsilä