Major boat manufacturer demand for Imtra’s Zipwake dynamic trim control systems climbs

IMTRA, the leading manufacturer and importer of quality solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced today that demand for the Zipwake Dynamic Trim Control System has continued to climb since IMTRA began carrying the product line. A number of IMTRA’s boat building partners have selected the system as the standard fit trim control system for newly launched vessels. The revolutionary system has recently been integrated into new models from Bahama Boatworks, Bass Cat, Caymas, Coastal Craft, Freeman Boatworks, Hewes Marine, Hinckley, Pursuit, Regulator, Stingray Boats and Winter Custom Yachts.

“The beauty of the Zipwake product line is that it is simple to use and very effective,” said Jamie Simmons, Zipwake Product Manager, IMTRA. “These boat builders have seen the value of the product and have confidence their customers will too. We are so pleased to offer Zipwake and that these quality builders understand its benefits compared to traditional trim tab systems and other interceptors.”

Featuring an advanced, intuitive, 3D interface, Zipwake Dynamic Trim Control Systems deliver a more comfortable ride, better performance and improved fuel consumption for any planing or semi-planing boat, regardless of sea conditions. Offering unmatched control of running trim, pitch, heel or list, the system incorporates patented, durable fast-acting interceptors that provide efficient lift. Installation of the modular system is simple with different size and shape units (including newer versions specifically designed for outboards and chine applications) allowing a near full beam arrangement.

Zipwake Series S, the world’s first inexpensive Dynamic Trim Control System, is a product family for vessels 20- to 60-feet. It includes four straight, four V-shaped, two chine and one intermediate interceptor. Zipwake Series E is an evolved version of the successful Series S. Series E is a family of larger interceptors that includes four straight, three tunnel and two chine models, perfectly engineered for bigger boats, from 50-100 feet. Unique 3D controls with a large display provide the helmsman with unmatched, user-friendly, intuitive and precise control of running trim, heel or heading.

Source: IMTRA