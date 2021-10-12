Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Major central banks likely to make policy mistakes

Major central banks likely to make policy mistakes

in World Economy News 13/10/2021

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are expected to keep policy settings too loose while the Bank of England is likely to err on the hawkish side, most respondents told a market sentiment survey in October from Deutsche Bank.

Nearly 60% of respondents also believe that oil prices will increase to $100 per barrel. Brent crude prices have topped $80 per barrel for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2018.

Most respondents also expect an equity market correction before year end, similar to findings from the previous survey in September.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, editing by Huw Jones)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software