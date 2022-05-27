Major Enhancement of CIO+

ChartWorld is proud to announce an immediate enhancement of the data distributed in ChartWorld’s Information Overlay Data Service, CIO+.

CIO+ delivers T&P Notices to Mariners and navigational warnings in ECDIS user-chart format (also known as Mariners’ Notes or Maps). It is also compatible with the most popular ECDIS models. We have now added the following data to the CIO+ Navigational Warnings Database.

• Greek Warnings

• Turkish Warnings

• MENAS (Middle East Navigation Aids Service)

• Northern Sea Route West & East

• Chinese Warnings from 33 Coastal Administrations of China MSA.

CIO+ obtains data from T&P Notices to Mariners, Coastal and Local navigational warnings, and NAVTEX (in some areas); then it adds these elements to navigational warnings obtained from NAVAREA Coordinators. This makes CIO+ NAVAREA a powerful combination of input sources.

The following data sources have been incorporated into the CIO+

• T&P Notices to Mariners, issued by UKHO, China MSA, China NGA, Indian HO, and Colombian HO

• Warnings and Notices issued by 21 NAVAREA Coordinators

• Coastal and Local Warnings issued by 125 Coastal Administrations.

ChartWorld’s data team consists of professional hydrographers, cartographers, and experts in geomatic science. The team continuously performs a gap analysis, to define any important navigational information absent from the official ENC data. This analysis is directed at further extending the data sources used for CIO+ production.

Source: ChartWorld