Major landmark reached in sustainable shipping: MSC joins Czarnikow and Intellync’s VIVE Programme

The VIVE Programme is delighted to announce that Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has joined the VIVE Sustainable Supply Programme and will be completing the Shipping Module in 2022.

MSC is a global leader in container shipping and has an integrated network of road, rail, and sea transport resources. Sustainability is firmly embedded across MSC’s business, with this new partnership bringing third party sustainability verification to its activities.

The VIVE Sustainable Supply Programme was designed to provide a complete end-to-end sustainability solution, covering the entire agricultural ingredient supply chain, from field to end-user. As the backbone of global trade, shipping has a key role in ensuring sustainable value chains. In light of the complexities of container shipping including the different and more stringent set of criteria used to measure its environmental footprint compared to bulk shipping, VIVE will be working closely with MSC to extend its Shipping Module to account for sustainability risks associated with container vessels.

MSC’s approach is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with a clear Sustainability Roadmap and priorities that guide its sustainability journey, maintaining a focus on the areas where it can make a positive environmental and social impact.

“We are delighted to participate in the VIVE programme to strengthen the sustainability credentials of MSC,” said Stefania Lallai, MSC’s Vice President for Sustainability.

“VIVE is very much aligned with our end-to-end approach in the way it takes into consideration the whole supply chain, of which shipping is a critical part. Through the VIVE Container Shipping Module we benefit from a valuable third-party perspective to help us further understand, monitor and continually improve our sustainability performance.”

Emma Cullen, Global Supply Chain Logistic Manager at CZ says; “As a trusted supply chain partner of Czarnikow’s for over 20 years, collaboration and innovation have always been at the forefront of our relationship with MSC. Through our partnership on the VIVE Container Shipping Module we have the exciting opportunity to combine expertise to deliver sustainable solutions across an integral part of our global supply chains.”

The VIVE Programme commends MSC for their continued commitment to a better future and looks forwards to working with them on their ever-successful sustainability journey.

Source: The VIVE Programme