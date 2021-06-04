Major milestone for Spoilbank Marina project

The Spoilbank Marina reached a major milestone this week, with the first breaking of ground.

Minister for Ports Rita Saffioti visited the future site of the Spoilbank Marina to mark the commencement of Stage 2a major earthworks, which will include the construction of the marina basin and establishment of ground levels.

The commencement of major earthworks follows the successful completion of Stage 1, where roads were upgraded so materials could be safely transported to the construction site, as well as creating a future gateway to the marina.

MGN Civil has been awarded the $10 million Stage 2a bulk earthworks contract, and the $33 million Stage 2c contract to construct breakwaters to protect the marina from rough ocean conditions.

MGN Civil has committed to sourcing 80 per cent of contractors and suppliers from the Pilbara, creating new jobs and opportunities.

The tender for Stage 3 – to design and construct marine structures – including the boat ramp and marina pens – is currently advertised on the Tenders WA website.

