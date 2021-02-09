Major Recruitment Drive As Artemis Technologies Ramps Up Zero-Emission Ferry Programme

Staff numbers at Artemis Technologies, which is leading a Belfast-based consortium to decarbonise maritime, are expected to almost treble to 70 by the end 2021 and rise to 100 by this time next year.

It is part of a major recruitment drive by the company as it ramps up its programme to develop and build a new class of zero-emission fast ferries in the city.

The £60 million project, backed by UK Research and Innovation’s flagship Strength in Places Fund is being led by the company’s Chief Operations Officer, Professor Mark Gillan.

He said:

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Artemis Technologies, and the wider maritime sector, as we make strides towards a net zero future for the industry, both in the UK and across the globe.

“Operating from Northern Ireland, together with our partners in the Belfast Maritime Consortium, we are working to deliver transformative new technology that will revolutionise maritime transport.”

A native of Co Down, Mark has held engineering leadership across the world, including senior roles in Formula One with McLaren, Jaguar/Red Bull, Toyota, and as Head of the Race Team at Williams.

He added:

“We are recruiting for a number of key roles throughout the organisation and are particularly interested in hearing from exceptional potential candidates in the fields of flight control and complex systems engineering and electronics, project planning, procurement, electric drive train, naval architecture, and a range of support and administration roles.

“Many of these are jobs that simply did not exist in Northern Ireland a year ago. There is a huge opportunity here to ensure that we, as a region, hold on to our most talented minds while also attracting leading global experts.

“Our programme of works is really capturing people’s imaginations, and there is a real sense of pride of being part of something that will change the world, with Northern Ireland at the very heart.”

Harnessing knowledge that combines technology from the America’s Cup and Formula 1, the vessels to be developed in Belfast will be powered by the unique Artemis eFoilerTM electric propulsion system.

The Belfast Maritime Consortium brings together a range of established and young firms, academia and public bodies, including: Belfast Harbour, Spirit AeroSystems, Northern Ireland Advanced Composites Engineering (NIACE), Creative Composites, Power NI, Catalyst, Invest Northern Ireland, Ulster University, Belfast Met, Queen’s University, Belfast, Ards and North Down Borough Council, and Belfast City Council.

Source: Artemis Technologies