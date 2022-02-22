Major ship locks on Yangtze River under maintenance

Two major ship locks on the Yangtze River were closed for maintenance at 8 a.m. Monday, according to navigation authorities.

The Three Gorges South Line ship lock and the Gezhouba No. 3 ship lock will remain closed for 30 days.

During the maintenance period, ships can use the Three Gorges North Line ship lock and the Gezhouba No.1 and No. 2 ship locks as alternatives.

The maintenance work will include equipment upgrades and the repair of key components.

The overhaul will ensure the safe, efficient and stable operations of the ship locks, according to an official with the Three Gorges Navigation Authority.

Meanwhile, to cope with possible pressure on transit capacity, navigation authorities will work with upstream and downstream maritime agencies to optimize traffic flows and ensure smooth navigation.

