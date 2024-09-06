Make your voice heard: IMO-WISTA Women in Maritime Survey opens

The second Women in Maritime Survey has been launched to gather important baseline data about women’s participation in the maritime and ocean fields.

IMO Secretary-General, Mr. Arsenio Dominguez issued a worldwide call to governments, companies, organizations and academic institutions to take part, saying:

“Join me in championing diversity and fostering a barrier free workplace for all by completing the survey, which will allow for a more targeted use of resources and ensure that we are well placed to navigate the challenges that the future brings.”

Conducted every three years by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA International), the survey takes a global snapshot of how many women work in these sectors and in what roles.

The aim is to analyze trends and support the creation of programmes and policies to boost women’s participation in maritime. The previous study, published in 2021, highlighted a male-dominated sector, with women making up less than a third of the overall maritime workforce, and less than 2% of seafarers.

WISTA International President, Ms. Elpi Petraki added: “This survey is more than just a data collection effort. It is a strategic move towards the evolution of our industry. The insights gathered can be used to develop forward thinking policies that will elevate inclusion and diversity.”

The survey includes two streams – one for IMO member governments and one for industry, including companies, non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations, and private maritime training institutes or academies.

The survey runs from 2 September to 31 December 2024, with the final report to be published in May 2025.

The Women in Maritime survey is part of IMO long-standing advocacy and technical cooperation efforts to enhance women’s empowerment and advance gender balance in the maritime sector.

Source: IMO