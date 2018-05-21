Making a splash at Posidonia

Visitors to the 2018 Posidonia Exhibition, one of the world’s largest tradeshows for the international maritime industry, will be able to see live port calls on a huge set of interactive screens thanks to a tie-up between global ship tracking intelligence company MarineTraffic and the show organisers.

Located in the main thoroughfare between Halls 2 & 3, the screens will display live port calls in the style of an airport departures board as well as allowing the visitors to interact with the screen to show vessels’ live positions by flag or by vessel type. The set of four 110 inch 4K resolution LCD screens will also show video footage taken from across the tradeshow over the five days (4-8 June) as well as display showing the international range of companies, products and services present at the show on a global map, hall by hall.

“We’re really excited about this innovative installation – we hope it will be a real talking point for the visitors,” said MarineTraffic Head of Engineering, Savvas Kampouridis. “The MarineTraffic team has put together a great set of displays and we’re so pleased to be making such a big splash at our first ever Posidonia.”

MarineTraffic innovative developers have adapted the company’s feeds and displays to enable the huge volume of vessel movement data to be displayed in an interesting way. MarineTraffic data is delivered through a network of terrestrial and satellite receivers. The platform records nearly 100,000 vessel voyages per day and recieves 520 million vessel positions per day.

Welcoming the tie-up, Theodore Vokos, Executive Director, Posidonia Exhibitions said:

“Posidonia has always been a strong supporter of new technology and new developments being showcased on the exhibition floor. We are excited to be working with MarineTraffic on this project, which will be showcasing their technology. We expect the MarineTraffic installation to be really popular with visitors as it will help bring the show to life by displaying live ships from around the world, as well as video from around the exhibition. With over 80 IT companies present, this year’s Posidonia is very much about shipping embracing the digital revolution.”

The Athens tradeshow takes place every two years. In 2016 over 22,000 visitors visited the many events in the four halls and conference rooms at the Metropolitan Expo, located close to Athens airport.

