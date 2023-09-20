Making better business decisions with the ICTSI App

In the fast-paced world of supply chain and logistics, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) can help port users and businesses gain a competitive edge by providing real-time cargo visibility through the ICTSI App.

The ICTSI App is a secure operative tool that enables port users and cargo owners to monitor the status of their shipments that are loaded and offloaded from a vessel, and those that are hauled in or out of the port. Launched in 2022, the app lets users track their cargo at the Manila International Container Terminal and NorthPort – both in the Port of Manila, Subic Bay International Terminals in Zambales, Laguna Gateway Inland Container Terminal in Calamba, and Mindanao Container Terminal in Cagayan de Oro.

The ICTSI App currently has close to 29,000 users and will soon be available for customers of Adriatic Gate Container Terminal in Croatia, South Pacific International Container Terminal and Motukea International Terminal in Papua New Guinea, Onne Multipurpose Terminal in Nigeria, and Matadi Gateway Terminal in D.R. Congo.

“We understand the challenge businesses face when it comes to managing their shipments effectively. Our response is to develop an app that provides our clients with real-time data that could help them improve their logistics planning. By being able to track their shipments, our customers can generate data-driven insights to streamline their operations and lower their logistics costs,” explained Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice president.

The ICTSI App has three main features that promote visibility and transparency – vessel monitoring, container tracking and truck tracking.

The vessel monitoring feature lets users track the container vessel that’s transporting their cargo and receive updates on the expected arrival and departure from a port. It also provides insights on pre-advice, loading and payment cutoffs – information that would help businesses align their logistics activities accordingly to avoid potential delays.

Container tracking informs users of the real-time status of their containers from the moment they arrive at the port up to their departure. This helps cargo owners manage their shipments more efficiently to ensure they reach the end destinations as planned.

Using the truck tracking feature, businesses that rely on road transport can monitor their trucks from the moment they enter and until they exit the terminal. This information can be used to improve fleet management and streamline ground operations.

Each of these features lets the user create watchlists to monitor multiple vessels, trucks and containers, and subscribe to status updates to receive push notifications on important logistics milestones as they happen. The app lets users easily share these updates, along with other information, to other stakeholders via email and other messaging apps on their phones for convenience.

“This app is a game-changer for port users and business who can leverage the transparency features to enhance their decision-making and improve their customer service. We are working to add new features and expand the app’s coverage to include other terminals in the ICTSI Group,” added Mr. Gonzalez.

The ICTSI App is available for iOS and Android devices. Users can also access the web app using a computer.

ICTSI continuously adds value to its services by investing in new technology and developing digital solutions. Over the past decade, the company has invested more than USD20 million in information technology for its flagship Manila International Container Terminal alone. These investments have paid off during the pandemic by keeping the terminal operations running 24/7 despite the disruptions in the global supply chain.

ICTSI currently operates 32 terminals in 19 countries, and was recently named as the preferred operator for Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 in South Africa’s largest maritime port.

Source: ICTSI