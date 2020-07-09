Making Crew Changes Safer – Our Latest Coronavirus Film – “Crew Changes”

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in considerable disruption – to health, national economies, businesses, education, and the everyday lives of individuals. Travel restrictions have been an inevitable necessity as one of the means of controlling the spread of the coronavirus. For those whose lives are conducted ashore, the restriction on the ability to travel, whilst not necessarily welcome, has generally been accepted with pragmatism given its objective. However, for seafarers, the need to travel as they reach the end of their tours of duty at sea or seek to return to sea, is an imperative.

However, restrictions arising from COVID-19 have made it extremely difficult for crew changes to be undertaken, with the unwelcome result that many seafarers have remained onboard their vessels far longer than their contracts originally contemplated. Thankfully these difficulties are slowly easing with the result that seafarers are increasingly able to return home to their loved ones and enjoy the rest and relaxation that they so richly deserve.

The latest in the series of our coronavirus videos – “Coronavirus – Crew Change” – examines the procedures that need to be followed during both embarkation and disembarkation in order to ensure that these operations are undertaken safely and the risk of infection appropriately controlled.

Chris Adams, Managing Director and Head of Loss Prevention for Steamship Mutual said:

“The difficulties in effecting crew changes and the consequential delays are matters of great concern. Our seafarers are critical to maintaining the flow of world trade and their well-being is an issue of paramount importance. Their health and well-being, and the safety of ship operations are dependent upon the ability to easily undertake changes of crew as and when required. We hope that the 4th video in our series on the coronavirus will prove helpful to ensure that when crew changes are undertaken, the ongoing risk from COVID-19 is effectively managed.”Quote”

Stephen Bond, Director Marine Media Enterprises said:

“With the Coronavirus restrictions beginning to ease, I am hopeful that our latest programme on Crew Change will assist those seafarers preparing to embark and disembark their vessels. A very uncertain and challenging time for all Seafarers; those re-joining their families and for those going back to sea. Our thanks to the many organisations and individuals who have offered their support in the making of this video”.

You can find our new film "Coronavirus – Crew Change" on our website. This was produced by Marine Media Enterprises with the support and assistance of Columbia Ship Management, Cyprus Port Authority, Cyprus Shipping Chamber, Anglo Eastern Ship Management, Lavar Shipping, Singapore Shipping Association, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, Petronav Ship Management, The International Chamber of Shipping, The Nautical Institute, MCTC Marine Ltd, Seaworld Management and Steamship Mutual.

Our previous three programmes “Coronavirus – Stay Safe On Board” , “Coronavirus – Mental Resilience On Board” and “Coronavirus – Protection on Board” are also available to download from our website where you will also find links to subtitled language versions of the film.

For further information and advice relating to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), please refer to the information on our website, which is updated regularly: https://www.steamshipmutual.com/publications/Articles/coronavirus012020.htm

Source: Steamship Mutual