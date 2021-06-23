Makita order marks Japanese debut for ABB’s A255-L turbocharger

Japanese engine builder Makita has selected ABB’s latest low-speed turbochargers for an engine being built for a chemical tanker, marking the first time that a Japanese-built engine will feature the compact, powerful A255-L turbochargers.

The turbochargers will be applied on a 6S40ME-B9.5 engine built by Makita which manufactures MAN engines under the license. The A255-L is designed to provide high turbocharging efficiency from a small unit, reducing overall engine size and giving ship designers greater flexibility in engine room design for small bore two-stroke marine engines.

The engine and A255-L turbochargers have completed shop tests and will be delivered to the shipyard today. Makita’s tests confirmed good turbocharger performance across the entire load range, with turbocharger efficiency exceeding 70%.

Makita is a leading builder of small two-stroke engines and places a strong focus on reliability and economic performance. The A255-L is designed based on ABB’s long-established A200-L and provides benefits both in capex and opex by reducing the turbocharger footprint. The turbochargers are designed to be compatible with NOx and SOx abatement technologies, helping shipowners comply with future regulation on air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

A Makita spokesperson said:

“As an engine manufacturer, downsizing, weight reduction and high turbocharger efficiency are very important. A highly reliable turbocharger is particularly important for chemical tankers as service opportunities are limited. The A255-L fully meets our needs. The high efficiency of the turbocharger will have a positive effect on fuel consumption and contribute to making the engine more competitive in the global market.”

The A255-L is designed mainly for smaller vessels of 10,000-40,000 dwt that use small bore two-stroke engines. Typical vessels include bulk carriers, tankers and car carriers, many of which are built at Japanese shipyards.

Alexandros Karamitsos, Head of Global Sales Low-Speed Turbochargers, ABB, said:

“Japan is a key shipbuilding market and Japanese engine builders are renowned for their high standards and attention to detail. Coming at a time when cost pressures are increasing, the order from Makita demonstrates both the high performance and the competitiveness of A255-L.”

ABB Turbocharging is a global leader in turbocharging technologies and digital optimization solutions for engines ranging from 500 kW to more than 80,000 kW. Its installed base of more than 200,000 turbochargers and a network of more than 100 service stations worldwide.

Source: ABB