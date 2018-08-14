Malaysia data: Jun fuel oil output falls 24% on year, kerosene output slips 2%

Malaysia had cut domestic production of fuel oil and kerosene in June, but increased the output of gasoline, gasoil, naphtha, LPG and LNG, data from the Department of Statistics showed August 10.

The production of fuel oil fell 24.4% year on year to 204,542 mt in the month, while kerosene output slipped 2.1% year on year to 336,195 mt.

Malaysia’s output of gasoline, gasoil, naphtha and LPG rose between 0.1%-18.4% in the month.

The production of LNG increased 5.8% year on year to 2.33 million mt in June.

In the first six months, the output of gasoline and LNG surged, while production of the rest of the oil products fell compared with a year ago.

Vietnam imported 2.23 million mt of oil products from Malaysia during January-July this year, up 50.5% year on year, making Malaysia the biggest supplier of oil products to Vietnam in the period, Vietnam Customs data released August 9 showed.

Vietnam also imported 24,810 mt of LPG from Malaysia in the first seven months, jumping more than nine times from a year ago, the customs data showed. Vietnam did not import any LPG from Malaysia in July.

Malaysia has five refineries, with a combined crude distillation unit processing capacity of 563,000 b/d. State-owned Petronas also has a 74,300 b/d condensate splitter at its Kertih refinery, while Kemaman Bitumen Co. owns a 25,000 b/d bitumen refinery that uses heavy crude as feedstock.

Source: Platts