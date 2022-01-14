Malaysia keeps February crude palm oil export duty at 8%

Recent News

  

Malaysia has kept its February export tax for crude palm oil at 8%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Friday.

The world’s second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 4,907.14 ringgit per tonne for December.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur newsroom Editing by Ed Davies)

