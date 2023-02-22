Malaysia keeps March crude palm oil export duty at 8%

Recent News

  

Malaysia has maintained its March export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered the reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

The world’s second largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 3,710.35 ringgit ($835.85) per tonne for March. The February reference price was 3,893.25 ringgit a tonne.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit per tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau; Editing by Martin Petty)

