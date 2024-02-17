Malaysia keeps March crude palm oil export duty at 8%

Malaysia has maintained its March export tax for crude palm oil at 8%and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Friday.

The world’s second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 3,793.94 ringgit ($794.38) per metric ton for March. The February reference price was 3,571.39 ringgit a ton.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-ton range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a ton.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)