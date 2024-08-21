Malaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at 8%

Malaysia has maintained its export tax for crude palm oil at 8% in September and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Tuesday.

The world’s second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 3,915.19 ringgit ($896.75) per metric ton for September. August’s reference price was 3,880.86 ringgit a ton.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-ton range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a ton.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Ediitng by John Mair)