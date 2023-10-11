Malaysia palm oil stocks hit 11-month high as exports drop

Malaysia’s palm oil stockpiles hit an 11-month high at the end of September, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday, raising concerns about demand for the commodity.

Inventories rose 9.6% from August to 2.31 million metric tons, the fifth consecutive month of increases at the world’s second-largest palm oil producer.

Crude palm oil output rose 4.33% to 1.83 million tons in September, while exports dropped to 1.2 million tons, the data showed.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories at 2.38 million tons, a 12.05% growth on the month, production at 1.86 million tons, and exports at 1.32 million tons.

“The stocks rose in line with market expectations. The pace suggests inventories would rise further in Malaysia to 2.5 million tons by the end of December,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house.

Palm oil was struggling as rival oils are available at competitive prices, the dealer added.

Demand in India and China, the top two consumers of palm oil, is expected to moderate in the coming months as inventories have risen in those countries, another dealer said.

Both dealers declined to be named in line with the company’s policies.

However, domestic demand in Malaysia appeared to be growing.

The MPOB data suggests Malaysian consumption nearly doubled month-on-month to 494,000 tons in September, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil brokerage.

Rising inventories could hurt global palm oil prices, though an expected production squeeze due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, which brings prolonged hot and dry weather, could put a floor on losses.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Danial Azhar in Kuala Lumpur and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by A. Ananthalakshmi and Varun H K)