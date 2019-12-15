Malaysia raises export tax for crude palm oil for first time in over a year

Malaysia has raised its export tax for crude palm oil for January, for the first time in one-and-a-half years, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s website said on Friday, citing the national customs department.

The world’s second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil had last imposed an export tax of 4.5% in August 2018 before lowering it to zero. It then placed a tax-free exemption on crude palm oil from May to December 2019 in a move to boost palm oil exports and expand into new markets.

Malaysia had calculated a palm oil reference price of 2,571.16 ringgit ($616.59) per tonne for January 2020.

Traders said Indonesia may follow in Malaysia’s footsteps to impose a similar tax on exports.

“The Indonesian export levy decision is keenly waited which would throw light on the 30% biodiesel implementation as well,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker.

“Malaysia will export more refined products as crude palm oil will now have 5% tax,” said one Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Malaysian benchmark palm oil futures were up 1% at 2,913 ringgit per tonne in early trade on Friday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu, Naveen Thukral; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Shounak Dasgupta)