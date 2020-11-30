Malaysian ports showing early signs of economic recovery, says Dr Wee

Malaysia’s ports are showing early signs of economic recovery following the economic downturn that affected most of this year, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

The Transport Minister said the global economic downturn combined with rising international trade disputes and the coronavirus pandemic have dealt a severe blow to merchandise trade, the same with many ports worldwide.

“However, the number of ships pulling into ports for loading and unloading has rebounded in many parts of the world in the third quarter of 2020.

“Weekly assessments revealed that port calls by container ships in the country show early but uneven signs of recovery,” he said in a keynote address of a Port Governance and Management webinar on Monday (Nov 30).

He said that the country’s future success hinges on robust and effective port governance as they play a central role in the government’s national agenda.

“As economic circumstances change, our port governance structure should also adapt accordingly.

“The development and expansion of Malaysian economic events are closely connected to the maritime sector. Investments, trade, human resource, infrastructure, and in particular, port infrastructure, has made Malaysia an attractive location for investment for global players, ” he said.

The webinar, which focused on post-pandemic recovery, was hosted by the Maritime Institute of Malaysia (MIMA), and supported by the Port Klang Authority, Johor Port Authority, and Kuantan Port.

Dr Wee said that Malaysian ports have been operating at a high level of efficiency, staying competitive and active in the dynamic but challenging global environment.

He added that the Ministry was committed to supporting the port sector and all related businesses, and in embracing these challenges, would move towards the recovery and seek opportunities across the region.

“Malaysia looks forward to a leading role in re-energising the economy related to the maritime sector, ” he said.

Also joining in the webinar was United States Ambassador H.E. Kamala Lakhdhir, the Director of Maritime Safety for the International Maritime Organisation, Ms Heike Deggim, and Mima chairman Datuk Mohamed Suffian Awang.

Source: The Star Malaysia