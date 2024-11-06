Malaysia’s end-October palm oil stocks fall on lower output, higher exports

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to fall in October, marking their first decline in three months, due to lower output and higher exports, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

Palm oil stocks are expectedto drop to 1.92 million metric tons, down 4.64% from September, according to a median estimate of ten traders, planters, and analysts polled by Reuters.

Crude palm oil output is expectedat 1.76 million metric tons, a 3.2% decline from the previous month.

“Stockpiles are projected to ease slightly from their September high, driven by a combination of increased exports and a seasonal slowdown in production,” said Darren Lim, commodities strategist at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Nova.

Lim said crude palm oil production in the world’s second-biggest exporter of the edible oil was poised for a modest dip following the peak harvest surge experienced in the preceding months.

“On a brighter note, preliminary data from cargo surveyors for October already hints at a robust uptick in shipments, showcasing the resilience of the market and importers restocking inventories in anticipation of higher prices amid lower production,” he said.

Exports of palm oil products are forecast to increase by 5.64% to 1.63 million metric tons, a second straight monthly rise.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its monthly data on Nov. 11.

