Malaysia’s May exports fall 0.7% y/y, slower than forecast

Malaysia’s exports in May fell 0.7% from a year earlier, slower than expected, government data showed on Tuesday.

May’s exports had been expected to plunge 11.9%, according to the median estimate of 16 economists polled by Reuters.

Imports in May shrank 3.3% from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed. Analysts were expecting a 12.1% fall.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 15.4 billion ringgit ($3.32 billion) in May, compared with analysts’ estimate of 13.1 billion ringgit.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)