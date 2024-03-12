Malaysia’s palm oil stocks fall to 7-month low on lower output

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of February dwindled to their lowest levels in seven months as production hit a 10-month low, offsetting the slowdown in exports, the industry regulator said on Monday.

The reduction in stocks in Malaysia, the world’s second-largest palm oil producer after Indonesia, would help in supporting benchmark futures FCPOc3, which lost 10% in 2023.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of February fell 5% from the previous month to 1.92 million metric tons, their lowest since July 2023, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed.

Crude palm oil production declined 10.18% from January to 1.26 million tons, the lowest since April 2023, while palm oil exports plunged 24.75% to 1.02 million tons, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast February inventories at 1.91 million tons, a 5.7% decline from the previous month, with output at 1.32 million tons and exports at 1.14 million tons.

The MPOB report came within expectations, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

“But as the production is falling and exports are rising ahead of the Ramadan festival, the lower stocks could provide some support.”

Palm oil consumption usually rises during the month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, which will fall in March and April 2024.

The upside in palm oil prices is capped by its price premium over soyoil and sunflower oil, which is forcing many buyers to switch to these cheaper alternatives, said a Mumbai-based trader.

Top buyer India’s palm oil imports in February plunged to their lowest levels in nine months, as higher prices prompted buyers to reduce purchases of the tropical oil and increase buying of sunflower oil, dealers said last week.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Danial Azhar and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)