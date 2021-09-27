Malaysia’s Petronas hopes to restart Pengerang refinery by year-end

Malaysia’s Petronas hopes to restart its Pengerang refinery-petrochemical complex, a joint venture with Saudi Aramco, by year end, Arif Mahmood, Petronas’ executive vice president and CEO of downstream, said at the Platts APPEC 2021 conference.

The 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery complex was shut in March 2020 following a deadly fire. The Malaysian state energy firm delayed in February the restart of the complex to the second half of 2021.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)