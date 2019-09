Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, offered a liquefied natural gas cargo for loading from its Bintulu plant, two industry sources said.

The cargo was offered on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for Nov. 3-4, one of them said.

The tender closed earlier on Friday, though it was not immediately clear if it had been awarded.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Christian Schmollinger)