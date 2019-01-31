Malta bunker fuel premium over benchmark hits narrowest in 8 months

Delivered bunker fuel prices at Malta reached their lowest premium over the high sulfur fuel oil regional benchmark since May 2018 as operating conditions eased at Malta, sources said.

S&P Global Platts assessed the premium of 380 CST delivered fuel oil at Malta over HSFO CIF Med cargoes at $6.75/mt Tuesday, its lowest point since 75 cents on May 17.

This came as a run of bad weather at the island, which had been impacting operations, and consequently availability of product, eased, sources said.

Availability of fuel oil remained good on Wednesday, with demand robust, a supplier said.

In the HSFO market, limitations on availability in the Med supported values Tuesday.

About 200,000 mt of HSFO were put on offer by Turkey’s Tupras throughout January. However, despite these increased volumes being put on offer, HSFO cargoes were arbitraged out of the region to Singapore, and this eroded length in the region, sources said this week. “It doesn’t seem to be long in the Med regardless of Tupras,” one trader said Monday. “The arb is still open from Northwest Europe to the Med.”

Two Suezmaxes and one Aframax were heard on subjects to load HSFO from the Med in January for discharge into Singapore, shipping sources said.

Source: Platts