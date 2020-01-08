Mammoet completes acquisition of ALE

Mammoet is happy to confirm that as of January 8, 2020, the acquisition of ALE has been completed, and the businesses will now operate as one company under the Mammoet brand.

Integration

Over the coming months a fully developed integration plan will be rolled out that will focus on bringing the two organizations together while maintaining safe and world-class service levels to our customers. The global coverage of the combined business is unparalleled: over 140 offices and branches worldwide ensure proximity to the world’s most important industrial and urban areas and thus the company’s customer base.

Paul van Gelder, Mammoet CEO, commented:

“We are looking forward to working together with our new colleagues all over the world and establishing long term relationships with our customers, existing and new. We will put all our efforts into supporting them with their activities aimed at enhancing cities, businesses and communities that are all part of the transition to a more sustainable future. As their goals increase in size and complexity, we must reshape ourselves to support them while keeping our primary focus on safety.

For that, we want to understand our clients’ business and challenges better than anyone else. Regardless of their size, industry or location. We will keep improving our services and support them to build smarter, safer and stronger across the world.

We feel a fundamental connection to these words. They express our desire to challenge conventional thinking, minimize risk and lead innovation in the industry. Which is why we have chosen to take them on board in our new brand proposition. Together, we are Smarter, Safer, Stronger.”

Mammoet’s combined team of dedicated professionals as well as its fleet of heavy equipment are now the world’s largest. This significantly enhances scalability, innovation capabilities and efficient mobilization, like no one else in the industry. This enhances its ability to deliver in the safest, most efficient and cost-effective way possible, from single day local jobs to multi-year megaprojects.

Crucially, Mammoet is the only global heavy lifting and transport business with a large R&D facility run independently from its operational activities, allowing it to innovate for the long term in close collaboration with customers. Innovations to date such as the PTC and SK crane ranges and the Mega Jack have led the industry – shortening countless project schedules in the process and redefining industry practices.

Executive Board of Management

Michael Birch, until now member of ALE’s Executive Board of Management, has joined Mammoet’s Executive Board that now consists of the following members:

Paul van Gelder – Chief Executive Officer

Kees Voormolen – Chief Financial Officer

Michael Birch – Chief Commercial Officer

Jan Kleijn – Chief Operating Officer

Ivonne Verlinde – Chief Human Resources Officer

Source: Mammoet