MAN Energy Solutions and DNV join forces to spur decarbonization and digitalization in the maritime industry

On 9 March 2022, at a digital ceremony MAN Energy Solutions and classification society DNV signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Effective immediately, the MoU is due to run for a period of three years.

Under the terms of the memorandum, the two companies will – by June 30 2022 – detail action plans within the fields of decarbonization, the hydrogen value-chain and digitalization.

Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO, and Dr Gunnar Stiesch, Head of Engineering, signed the memorandum on behalf of MAN Energy Solutions, while Remi Eriksen, DNV Group President and CEO, and Jon Rysst, Global Business Development Director, DNV Maritime, signed on behalf of DNV.

Lauber said: “Reaching the 1.5°C target requires a major reduction in the shipping industry’s carbon footprint, a storm that really demands all hands on deck. We welcome the opportunity to meet with like-minds – both inside and outside the industry – on this inevitable path to net-zero.”

Eriksen said: “Decarbonization and digitalization are transforming the maritime industry. Through collaboration we can tackle this transformation, and together with MAN Energy Solutions we will be shaping solutions that bring value to both our companies and, most importantly, to our customers.”

Gregory Puckett, Head of Group Digital, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “At MAN Energy Solutions, we understand that no one organisation possesses all the data, digital skills and capabilities to achieve our transiton to clean, decarbonised solutions in the Maritime Industry. Thus we believe that cross-industry cooperation is essential. For us, working with DNV – the largest classification society in the world – is of mutual benefit and allows us to leverage each other’s respective expertise.”

Source: DNV