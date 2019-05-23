MAN Energy Solutions Announces Development of Low-Pressure, Two-Stroke, Gas Engine

MAN Energy Solutions Two-Stroke Business Unit has announced that it has initiated the development of a low-pressure gas engine as a supplement to its existing, successful dual-fuel ME-GI engine. The company cites market demand as the rationale behind the move.

Bjarne Foldager – Senior Vice President, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions – said: “We already offer the most sophisticated and technologically-advanced gas engine on the two-stroke market with our ME-GI type, and we are hungry for more. With this announcement, we expect to cater for the segment in the market that prioritises low-pressure dual-fuel, and this will complement our comprehensive portfolio of solutions.”

MAN Energy Solutions aims to complete the development of the new engine during the first half of 2022. It sees the introduction of the low-pressure engine in terms of filling a gap within its portfolio, much akin to how its ME-LGIP engine – introduced in 2018 – added LPG to its roster, further broadening the list of liquid fuels its ME-LGI (-Liquid Gas Injection) engine can exploit.

Foldager added: “The low-pressure engine will fill a gap within our portfolio. It will act as a companion to our high-pressure ME-GI engine, which will continue to be the most attractive solution within many market segments. Our mature two-stroke, dual-fuel technology has become the de-facto industry standard and accumulated over 280 confirmed sales along with 500,000 operational hours. Going forward, we want to further expand our reach within the general market for gas engines.”

Source: MAN Energy Solutions